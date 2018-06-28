Gwyneth Paltrow says the ''veil of shame'' in Hollywood has been lifted after the sexual misconduct allegations made against the likes of Harvey Weinstein
The 'Mortdecai' star has praised the film industry's response to sexual misconduct allegations made against a number of people in the industry including Harvey Weinstein.
She told the New York Times newspaper: ''There's a veil of shame that's been lifted off this whole thing. There's this amazing feeling of knit-togetherness in the female community. Many women don't have anything to leverage to protect themselves. That's why it felt so urgent and upsetting and I felt naïve for not having gone through the mental exercise of postulating what the version was for a single woman trying to make ends meet.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously revealed she is ''happy'' she has played a small part in bringing the accusations made against Harvey Weinstein to light.
The Goop founder - who claimed she was sexually harassed by Weinstein at the age of 22 - said: ''I think it's incredible what's happening. This is long overdue. There's been this incredible confluence of events that's really led to women coming together and feeling safe in numbers to come forward and talk about their experiences across all different industries. It's my hope that this is the beginning of something important and different and that my daughter, when she goes into the workplace, won't experience what ... millions of other women have had to endure. And so it feels important, and I'm happy that I have played a small part in it.''
