Gwyneth Paltrow has urged people not to ''abuse the freedoms we still have'' amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Goop founder visited a farmer's market over the weekend with her husband Brad Falchuck, and has insisted she took appropriate safety measures - including wearing a face mask and gloves - whilst there to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Gwyneth has urged others to take the pandemic ''seriously'' and to not attend crowded areas, after reports surfaced around the world of people going against self-isolation rules and spending the weekend on beaches or in parks.

She wrote on Instagram: ''@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity.

''Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren't always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It's not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. (sic)''

The 47-year-old actress then listed activities people can do from their homes, including ''reconnecting on deeper level'' with loved ones.

She added: ''It's time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you've always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before (sic)''