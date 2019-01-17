Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, has no plans to have a child with new husband Brad Falchuk because she feels ''too old''.
Gwyneth Paltrow insists she's ''too old'' to have more children.
The 46-year-old actress - who already has Apple, 14, and Moses, 11, with ex-husband Chris Martin - married producer Brad Falchuk last year but she isn't planning to start a family with the father-of-two because she doesn't think she would ''survive'' the sleepless nights with a newborn.
She said of the possibility: ''Good lord, no. I'm too old. It's great that women are able to have babies late into their forties, but... I mean, pfffff. I don't think I could be up all night. I wouldn't survive.''
The 'Shakespeare in Love' star is having a ''great experience'' raising a teenage daughter and though Apple has a ''naughty'' side, she's not worried because her oldest child is misbehaving in the way she would expect of someone her age.
She told ES magazine: ''You know I'm having - I'm afraid to say it out loud - but a great experience with her.
''She's so smart and sweet and so funny. And she's a bit naughty.
''But my father said something to me when I apologised to him in my 20s for what I was like when I was 15 - sneaking out and having a party when they were on holiday. He said: 'You were bad in all the ways you are supposed to be bad.'
''He said the only time you need to worry about a kid is when they are outside-the-box bad.
''So I'm looking at [Apple] through the lens of, 'This is what she is supposed to be doing.'
''If you look at it like that, then you don't freak out. You don't judge them. You don't shame them. You try to keep them on track and have good conversations. So far, so good.''
While Gwyneth feels too old to have more children, she admitted she's also reached a point in her life where she no longer feels able to put her body through juice cleanses.
She admitted: ''I don't know if my adrenals are too tired or I am too old or whatever, but I definitely can't do that liquid cleanse thing any more.''
The Goop founder admitted she felt she was ''going to die'' on her last five-day stint of consuming nothing but Chinese tea and green juice, and how she'd will her 'master cleanses' of water, lemon, cayenne pepper and maple syrup to come to an end.
She said: ''When it had finished I'd think, 'Oh great!' and have a cigarette and a beer.''
The full interview appears in this week's edition of ES Magazine, which is out now.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...