Gwyneth Paltrow insists she's ''too old'' to have more children.

The 46-year-old actress - who already has Apple, 14, and Moses, 11, with ex-husband Chris Martin - married producer Brad Falchuk last year but she isn't planning to start a family with the father-of-two because she doesn't think she would ''survive'' the sleepless nights with a newborn.

She said of the possibility: ''Good lord, no. I'm too old. It's great that women are able to have babies late into their forties, but... I mean, pfffff. I don't think I could be up all night. I wouldn't survive.''

The 'Shakespeare in Love' star is having a ''great experience'' raising a teenage daughter and though Apple has a ''naughty'' side, she's not worried because her oldest child is misbehaving in the way she would expect of someone her age.

She told ES magazine: ''You know I'm having - I'm afraid to say it out loud - but a great experience with her.

''She's so smart and sweet and so funny. And she's a bit naughty.

''But my father said something to me when I apologised to him in my 20s for what I was like when I was 15 - sneaking out and having a party when they were on holiday. He said: 'You were bad in all the ways you are supposed to be bad.'

''He said the only time you need to worry about a kid is when they are outside-the-box bad.

''So I'm looking at [Apple] through the lens of, 'This is what she is supposed to be doing.'

''If you look at it like that, then you don't freak out. You don't judge them. You don't shame them. You try to keep them on track and have good conversations. So far, so good.''

While Gwyneth feels too old to have more children, she admitted she's also reached a point in her life where she no longer feels able to put her body through juice cleanses.

She admitted: ''I don't know if my adrenals are too tired or I am too old or whatever, but I definitely can't do that liquid cleanse thing any more.''

The Goop founder admitted she felt she was ''going to die'' on her last five-day stint of consuming nothing but Chinese tea and green juice, and how she'd will her 'master cleanses' of water, lemon, cayenne pepper and maple syrup to come to an end.

She said: ''When it had finished I'd think, 'Oh great!' and have a cigarette and a beer.''

The full interview appears in this week's edition of ES Magazine, which is out now.