Gwyneth Paltrow - who portrayed Pepper Potts in many Marvel films - has revealed she wants to quit Marvel because she thinks she is ''too old'' for the movies.
Gwyneth Paltrow is planning to quit making Marvel films.
The 46-year-old actress - who portrayed Pepper Potts in 'The Iron Man' and 'The Avengers' films - has revealed she wants to quit the series because she thinks she is a ''bit old to be in a suit'' now she is in her mid-40s.
Speaking about her plans to leave the Marvel films, Gwyneth told Variety: ''I mean, I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point.
''I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with ['Iron Man' director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first 'Iron Man' and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.''
The Hollywood star won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for her performance in 'Shakespeare in Love'.
But Gwyneth has admitted she initially turned down the role because she was in the midst of a break-up from Brad Pitt when she was given the script.
She shared: ''The movie had many iterations. Julia Roberts was going to do it for a long time, and then that version fell apart. It ended up in Miramax, and I was the first person they offered it to ... I was in the middle of a terrible break-up [with Brad Pitt] and the idea of going to England and being far from home just seemed ... I didn't even read it.
''I was just like, 'I can't read anything right now. I'm having a really hard time.'''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...