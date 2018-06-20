Gwyneth Paltrow will tie the knot with her fiancé Brad Falchuk at her Hamptons home this summer.
Gwyneth Paltrow is to marry Brad Falchuk at her Hamptons home this summer.
The 45-year-old actress and 47-year-old TV writer will tie the knot at her plush pad in Long Island in the coming months.
A source told New York Post's Page Six column that their nuptials will take place ''at the end of the summer, after Labor Day''.
But fans of Gwyneth - who has daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with her former husband Chris Martin - shouldn't expect her to be involved in much of the wedding planning, because she recently admitted she is too busy to get ''involved''.
She said: ''I'm very busy so I'm actually not that involved in it.
''I have so much going on and I'm sort of outsourcing that. I'm probably the least bridezilla person probably to a fault that has ever come across my wedding planner's office doors.''
What's more, the 'Avengers: Infinity War' star is yet to decide whether she will share details of her big day on her lifestyle website Goop.
She recently said: ''I don't know if I'll share it or not. I think it's always a fine line of having something that is just yours but also being celebratory so we'll see.''
But one thing Gwyneth is sure about is that she and Brad - who has two kids, daughter Isabella and son Brody with ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk - don't want any more children.
She said: ''Neither of us want more kids. We're on the same team. It's always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families, and it's hard.''
Gwyneth and Brad started dating in 2014 after meeting on the set of 'Glee', in which she played Holly Holliday.
