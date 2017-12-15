Gwyneth Paltrow is set to launch her brand Goop in Canada.

The 45-year-old actress set up her lifestyle brand in 2008, which started out as a weekly email newsletter advising on how to live healthier, as well as what fitness or beauty products are best to use.

And the 'Shallow Hal' star is now expanding her company as she is bringing it to the country, which marks the first time Gwyneth has set up her label outside of America.

Gwyneth - who has daughter Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - feels an attachment to Toronto because it was where she shot her ''first film'' aged 21 years old.

She told Entertainment Tonight Canada: ''I was 21 when I shot my first film in Toronto. It was over the course of a gorgeous autumn and I felt a strong connection to the exceptionally leafy and vibrant city. A few years later, my father directed me in a film in Vancouver and I was stunned by the proximity to nature and by the city's cuisine. Two years ago, on a special trip to Fogo Island, I was able to discover Newfoundland and my love for Canada deepened.''

Goop's digital shop will sell skincare products, a range of fragrances and clothing, as well as the brand's limited-edition collection with Christian Louboutin.

And Gwyneth believes her brand's content is best suited to her Canadian audience, as she believes the customers in the area are on ''the same page'' as her.

She explained: ''Goop content covers a lot of ground: we believe that the little things count, that good food is the foundation of love and wellness, that the mind/body/spirit is inextricably linked, and that it's better to buy fewer things that are exceptional. And our Canadian readers seem to be on the same page, which is why I'm thrilled that we picked Canada for our first international expansion.''

This news comes a few months after the 'It's All Good' author launched her first physical store in Canada, as part of her partnership with Nordstrom.