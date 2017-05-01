Gwyneth Paltrow has hinted she may be attending the Met Gala after previously vowing she would ''never go again''.

The 44-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to post a throwback picture of her first ever appearance at the star-studded event in 1995 and said she was gearing up for a ''full circle moment'', hinting that she will attend the bash in New York City on Monday (01.05.17) night.

She captioned the snap: ''My first ever Met Ball in 1995. #calvinklein #fullcirclemomentcomingup (sic)''

The 'Iron Man 3' actress - who has 12-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - was last seen at the Gala in 2013 when she wore a stunning hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown.

According to USA Today, Gwyneth described the evening as ''un-fun'' and said she ''didn't enjoy'' her night at all.

She reportedly said at the time: ''I'm never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.''

And a few days after the event, the 'Mortdecai' actress slammed the bash again when she said the evening ''sucked'' and wasn't as glamorous as she was expecting.

She said of the 2013 gala: ''It sucked. It seems like it's the best thing in the world, you always think, 'Oh my god, it's gonna be so glamorous and amazing and you're going to see all these people' and then you get there and it's so hot and it's so crowded and everyone's pushing you.''

Gwyneth's change of heart likely comes after she recently teamed up with Anna Wintour - who hosts the Met Gala at her costume centre in the Metropolitan Museum of Art - to launch a quarterly print edition of her lifestyle blog Goop.

Anna said in a statement about the endeavour, which will begin in 2018: ''I've long known Gwyneth to have wonderful taste and vision -- but with Goop she has built something remarkable, a thoroughly modern take on how we live today.''