Gwyneth Paltrow talks to her ex-husband Chris Martin ''every day''.

The 'Iron Man' actress - who recently tied the knot with Brad Falchuck - has two children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with the Coldplay frontman, and has said despite their split in 2014, she still talks to the father of her children on a daily basis.

Speaking to ES Magazine, she said: ''I think we've managed to really stay a family. Chris is a very close friend. I see him every day, I talk to him every day. And it [the divorce] was very difficult, but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am. We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first.''

Her comments come after Chris recently joined her, their children, and her new husband Brad on their honeymoon getaway in the Maldives.

Describing it as a ''very modern honeymoon'', Gwyneth said: ''We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas.

''So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon.''

Gwyneth didn't say whether or not Chris' new partner Dakota Johnson was in attendance.

The 46-year-old star said that the aim of the family holiday was to ''minimise the pain'' for their kids, as they wanted to be with both their parents.

She explained: ''We just wanted to minimise the pain for the kids.

''They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that.''

The former couple - who went their separate ways in 2014, after 10 years of marriage - also had a ''modern'' Thanksgiving with the children, Gwyneth's new husband and the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota, 29.

A source said: ''They're a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together.''