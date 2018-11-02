Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about entering the pre-stages of the menopause has caused her to have extreme mood changes and hot sweats.
Gwyneth Paltrow has been suffering from ''hormonal'' mood swings and intense sweating as she begins the menopause.
The 46-year-old actress has opened up about how entering the pre-stages of the change - when the ovaries gradually begin to make less estrogen - causes her to go from being happy one minute to suddenly ''furious for no reason''.
Speaking in a video on her multi-million pound lifestyle platform Goop, she shared: ''I think when you get into perimenopause, you notice a lot of changes. I can feel the hormonal shifts happening.
''The sweating, the moods - you know you're just all of a sudden furious for no reason.''
Gwyneth feels that society's perception of the menopause is ''bad'' and she would like to see some ''rebranding'' take place to make it appear less of a ''grieving'' experience for women.
The 'Shallow Hal' star - who has Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with first husband Chris Martin - added: ''I think menopause gets a really bad rap and needs a bit of rebranding.
''I remember when my mother [actress Blythe Danner] went through menopause and it was such a big deal and I think there was grief around it for her.
''I don't think we have in our society a great example of an aspirational menopausal woman.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently opened up about how important a ''satisfying sex life'' is.
The 'Iron Man' star - who tied the knot with TV writer Brad Falchuk in The Hamptons last month - said it's vital to shine a light on female sexuality and talked about how empowering and ''healthy'' it is to partake in and openly discuss love-making.
She said: ''Women, I think have a lot of shame around their sexuality - we have been conditioned that way for a long time. We feel if we open up conversations, sell a product and we shine a light on it, the shame starts to dissipate...''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
