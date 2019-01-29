Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a man who alleges she crashed into him whilst skiing in Utah three years ago.
Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a man who alleges she crashed into him whilst skiing in Utah three years ago.
A man named Terry Sanderson is reportedly taking legal action against the 46-year-old actress after he claims she caused a collision whilst on a skiing holiday in Deer Valley Resort, Utah, back in February 2016, which he alleges left him with severe injuries.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, Sanderson alleges Gwyneth had lost control of her skis when she collided with him from behind, knocking him over and causing him to allegedly sustain a concussion, a brain injury and four broken ribs.
Sanderson accuses the 'Iron Man' actress of picking herself back up after the alleged incident and continuing on her way without checking if he was okay, and even claims a ski instructor stopped to accuse Sanderson of causing the crash and then skiing away without helping.
The man believes the instructor filed a false report casting blame on him in an attempt to protect Gwyneth.
According to his court documents, Sanderson says that on top of his injuries, he also suffered loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, disfigurement and medical expenses.
He is now seeking damages from the 'Shallow Hal' star in excess of $3.1 million, and is also taking legal action against Deer Valley Resort for the alleged actions of the instructor.
Gwyneth - who has daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - is yet to comment on the lawsuit, but her spokeswoman Heather Wilson said the case was ''without merit'', and she expects the actress will be ''vindicated''.
Emily Summers, spokeswoman for Deer Valley Resort, said she could not comment on pending legal matters.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...