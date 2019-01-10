Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk spent their honeymoon with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

The 'Iron Man' actress tied the knot with Brad Falchuk in The Hamptons in September, and has revealed their romantic getaway was a full on family affair as they were joined in the Maldives by the Coldplay frontman and his two child with Gwyneth, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Describing it as a ''very modern honeymoon'', Gwyneth told 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Wednesday (09.01.19): ''We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas.

''So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon.''

Gwyneth didn't say whether or not Chris' new partner Dakota Johnson was in attendance.

The show's co-host Kelly Ripa then asked: ''Wait, your ex-husband went on your honeymoon?'', to which she replied: ''I mean, yeah, pretty much.''

Ryan Seacrest was keen to know what they talked about at dinner, and Gwyneth said there was ''great conversation'' and they all had ''such a good time''.

She said: ''Oh, just great conversation and lots of kids and you know what it was great, we had such a good time.''

The 46-year-old star said that the aim was to ''minimise the pain'' for their kids, as they wanted to be with both their parents.

She explained: ''We just wanted to minimise the pain for the kids.

''They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that.''

The former couple - who went their separate ways in 2014, after 10 years of marriage - also had a ''modern'' Thanksgiving with the children, Gwyneth's new husband and the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota, 29.

A source said: ''They're a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together.''

Gwyneth recently confessed she ''doesn't know'' how to be a stepmother.

Television writer Brad, 47, has teenagers Brody and Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik - but she admitted she is still getting to grips with being a blended family.

She said: ''We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you've got to tread lightly. It's pretty intense, the teenage thing. I've never been a stepmother before. I don't know how to do it.''