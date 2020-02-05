Gwyneth Paltrow has slammed negative comments about her Goop brand, as she says the comments she has read have been ''bulls**t''.
Gwyneth Paltrow has slammed negative comments about her Goop brand.
The 47-year-old actress founded the lifestyle brand in 2008, and has hit out at claims the company is offering ''questionable health advice'' through its new Netflix series 'The Goop Lab', as she claims any negativity surrounding her brand is ''bulls**t''.
She said: ''We think that that's all clickbait and bulls**t. People are able to criticise us now in opportunistic ways. It's a cheap and easy way to try and drive traffic to these sites.''
Gwyneth insists Goop doesn't ''dole out any advice'' when it comes to health, and has slammed the idea her brand is ''pseudo-scientific''.
In an interview with Mashable, she said: ''I think there's a lot happening in the media right now in terms of trying to say we give health advice.
''Or, they use the word pseudo-scientific, which drives me crazy because pseudo-science is saying: 'This pillow will fix your back pain.' And we don't do that. If we're interested in something, we'll get an expert opinion and do a Q&A.''
The 'Iron Man' actress recently hit headlines with her brand when she released the bizarrely named 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle last month.
The product - which actually smells of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar - was named as part of a joke, and was sold on the Goop website for $75.
A description for the wax creation read: ''This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP - the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' - but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle - we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...