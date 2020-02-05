Gwyneth Paltrow has slammed negative comments about her Goop brand.

The 47-year-old actress founded the lifestyle brand in 2008, and has hit out at claims the company is offering ''questionable health advice'' through its new Netflix series 'The Goop Lab', as she claims any negativity surrounding her brand is ''bulls**t''.

She said: ''We think that that's all clickbait and bulls**t. People are able to criticise us now in opportunistic ways. It's a cheap and easy way to try and drive traffic to these sites.''

Gwyneth insists Goop doesn't ''dole out any advice'' when it comes to health, and has slammed the idea her brand is ''pseudo-scientific''.

In an interview with Mashable, she said: ''I think there's a lot happening in the media right now in terms of trying to say we give health advice.

''Or, they use the word pseudo-scientific, which drives me crazy because pseudo-science is saying: 'This pillow will fix your back pain.' And we don't do that. If we're interested in something, we'll get an expert opinion and do a Q&A.''

The 'Iron Man' actress recently hit headlines with her brand when she released the bizarrely named 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle last month.

The product - which actually smells of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar - was named as part of a joke, and was sold on the Goop website for $75.

A description for the wax creation read: ''This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP - the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' - but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle - we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.''