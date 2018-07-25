Gwyneth Paltrow ''didn't anticipate'' the reaction to her and Chris Martin's divorce statement, where they stated they were ''consciously uncoupling''.
The 45-year-old actress and the Coldplay frontman - who have daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, together - infamously announced in 2014 that they were undergoing a ''conscious uncoupling'' after seven years of marriage, and their phrasing caused a stir throughout the showbiz world.
Gwyneth has now said she was ''in a lot of pain'' at the time of the split and couldn't believe the reaction the statement got, as she didn't understand how one person's use of language could be so different to another's.
She said: ''I was really saying we're in a lot of pain, we failed at this; we're going to try and do it in a different way. But I was so raw that I didn't anticipate ... I think that was an instance where it really hit me that an insouciance with language from me is different than from somebody else.''
Shortly before the couple decided to part ways, the 'Iron Man' actress was voted the Most Hated Celebrity of 2013 by Star magazine, and she admitted she was shocked that she had placed higher than Chris Brown, who had been hitting the headlines at the time following his domestic violence case stemming from an incident with Rihanna in 2009.
Recalling how she felt at the news, Gwyneth told New York Times' magazine: ''I remember being like: Really? More than, like, Chris Brown? Me? Really? Wow. It was also the same week that I was People's Most Beautiful Woman. For a minute I was like: Wait, I don't understand. Am I hated to the bone or am I the world's most beautiful?''
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty has since moved on from Chris and is now engaged to Brad Falchuck, whom she began dating in 2014 after splitting from the 'Yellow' hitmaker.
