Gwyneth Paltrow shared a farewell message with Robert Downey Jr. after announcing her retirement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The 46-year-old actress - who portrayed Pepper Potts in 'Iron Man' and 'The Avengers' films - recently revealed that she would be giving up her role as the romantic interest of Robert's Tony Stark and that 'Avengers: Endgame' will likely be her final MCU movie.
The 'Shakespeare in Love' star took to Instagram to share a goodbye with the 53-year-old actor and shared a selfie of the pair insisting she would always be ''this guy's Pepper''.
She captioned the image: ''You KNOW I will be this guy's pepper anytime he needs me (sic)'' also using the hashtag #pepperonyforever.
Gwyneth previously admitted that she wants to quit the series because she thinks she is a ''bit old to be in a suit'' now she is in her mid-40s.
She previously confessed: ''I mean, I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point.
''I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with ['Iron Man' director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first 'Iron Man' and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.''
Although Gwyneth is taking a step back from the MCU she left open the possibility that she'll make a cameo or appear in flashbacks in future Marvel films.
She said: ''I feel honoured to be a part of something that people are so passionate about.
''Of course, if they said, 'Can you come back for a day?' I will always be there if they need me.''
