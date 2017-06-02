Gwyneth Paltrow set up her healthy lifestyle brand Goop.com to stop her friends phoning her.

The 44-year-old actress set up her company in 2008, which saw her send out a newsletter to subscribers offering lifestyle advice, and although the label has since expanded to see her create and sell cosmetic items, clothing, shoes as well as jewellery, the star has admitted she only launched the ''tiny database'' to avoid being contacted by people.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's The Edit, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I made this tiny database so my friends would stop f**king calling me.''

And the 'Shallow Hal' star has revealed she did not receive a positive reaction when she first launched the company.

She explained: ''People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, 'Stay in your lane.' Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you're successful and attractive. I'm not saying I'm attractive. I mean when you're considered attractive.''

Gwyneth - who has Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with her former partner Chris Martin - hopes the company will ''not be dependent'' on her name in the future.''

Meanwhile, the fashion icon has revealed in preparation for a red carpet event she will undergo gruelling cardiovascular workouts, will exfoliate her body intensely, and will undergo a detox too.

She explained: ''If I have a big event coming up I like to make sure I am doing a lot of cardiovascular exercise, lots of sweat, lots of scrubbing.

''I'm a big believer in enjoying your life, but if you have something specific you are trying to get ready for or just once a year I really like to do a good detox I have basically tried everything from one day gall bladder flush fast, to a seven week nightmare that's great to eliminate bloating, it's great for your skin and feeling your best.''