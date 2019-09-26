Gwyneth Paltrow's husband had to ''convince'' her to act again.

The 46-year-old actress returned to her acting roots to star in her spouse Brad Falchuk's new Netflix show, 'The Politician', but it took some convincing because acting was ''on the back burner''.

She said: ''He had to convince me a little bit, I've got a pretty big day job over at goop.com, so I sorta put acting on the back burner. But he was writing and he was like, 'I think I'm writing a part for you.' And I was like, 'I don't think I can do a part.' And lo and behold, here I am.''

The 46-year-old actress admits it was ''the best'' working with Brad because she ''trusts'' him a lot.

She added to The Today Show: ''It was the best. It was really easy. I think when you trust someone so much and you love someone so much, and they know you so well and you know them, it's really an interesting set of characteristics to bring to a workplace. So it was really nice.''

Back in August, Gwyneth - who has Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with ex Chris Martin - had revealed she was finally moving in with her husband despite them getting married last year.

She said: ''Married life has been really good. And now we're moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun.''

Gwyneth's friend and intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm, had previously spoken of why she advised the couple to live apart.

Michaela said: ''When couples start living together, they ruin the excitement. That's true for anyone, Hollywood star or regular commoner. Spend time apart. That could be ten minutes at the end of the work day, it could be having separate rooms, or separate houses. Separate houses ... do how much time you need.''