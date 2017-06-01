Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted ''conscious uncoupling'' was a ''dorky'' way to refer to her break-up from ex-husband Chris Martin.

The actress split from the Coldplay singer in 2014, and revealed the details of their split in a passionate and length blog post in which she explained the reasons their marriage came to an end.

Although the wording of her statement sparked some ridicule from fans over the phrasing, Gwyneth insisted she has no regrets over what she wrote, and even thinks they started a trend.

She told Net-A-Porter's The Edit magazine: ''People are coming around. I know it's a dorky term, but it's very worthwhile.

''I'm always the person who gets s**t at first, but then later people say, 'Hey, maybe that's a good idea.' I don't mind.''

The 44-year-old fitness fanatic also responded to her critics, particularly those who slam her healthy living advice on her own blog Gloop.

Gwyneth added: ''It's got a few layers to it. People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, 'Stay in your lane.'

''Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you're successful and attractive... I'm not saying I'm attractive. I mean when you're considered attractive.''

In a joint statement made three years ago announcing the break-up, Gwyneth and Chris - who have kids Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, together - revealed they had ''consciously uncoupled'' and their relationship had come to an end.

They said: ''It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.

''We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.''