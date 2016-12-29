Gwyneth Paltrow insists she loves her wrinkles because they tell the story of her life.
Gwyneth Paltrow's wrinkles tell her ''story''.
The 44-year-old mother-of-two - who finalised her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin earlier this year after two years of separation - feels ''blessed'' to have developed lines on her face because she believes they map the ''ups and downs'' of her life.
She told People Style: ''Of course I have wrinkles [and] grey hair. But I genuinely love it. This is who I am.
''I have been through incredible ups and downs. And I feel so blessed that I have the wrinkles to tell the story.''
The 'Iron Man 3' actress has never felt as good as she does in her 40s and wouldn't turn back the clock to a time before she had Apple, 12, and Moses, 10, with Chris, 39, for anything.
She explained: ''I feel good about it. I think it's incredibly sexy. ... And I wouldn't want to erase years off my face or to travel back in time for anything.''
What's more, Gwyneth stopped caring about getting older when she turned 40 and quipped it was like a ''free software upgrade''.
She said earlier this year: ''When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn't expecting. It just happened.
''Suddenly I was like, 'Oh, this is fantastic: I don't care! I like myself, and I'm just going to live my life. I'm going to stop worrying and tearing myself down.'''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
