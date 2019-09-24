Gwyneth Paltrow was forced to walk slowly at the Emmy Awards because of her vintage dress.

The 46-year-old actress was the subject of much ridicule on social media because of the stilted steps she took on stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre on Sunday (22.09.19) when she came out to present the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series accolade, but her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, has now explained her awkward gait was due to the cut of the black and white Valentino gown she was wearing for the occasion.

Elizabeth wanted to keep the archive dress ''authentic'' so didn't want to make any alterations to make Gwyneth more comfortable.

She explained to The Hollywood Reporter: ''That's because in 1963 there were no back slits! It was not that she was having this fabulous walk, which she already has. In order to keep the dress authentic, I didn't want to change Mr. Valentino's design.''

The 'Iron Man' actress wanted to wear the gown to honour her friend, legendary designer Valentino Garavani, as well as set an example for sustainable fashion.

Elizabeth added: ''It was a fun way to put our nod towards wearing your clothes more than once, to honour a very dear friend, and to look like a billion dollar babe!''

Gwyneth had barely left the stage on Sunday when jokes about her walk were being made on Twitter.

One user shared a video of the moment and wrote: ''Going from my bed to my fridge wrapped up in the comforter...

''Sorry, sorry, sorry. I need to be HONEST. This is the exact way I move when I am heading to the bathroom but I don't want anyone to know it's an EMERGENCY (sic)''

And another posted: ''Internalizing Gwyneth's slow walk for the next time some idiot tries to hold the door open for me even though I am clearly too far away (sic)''