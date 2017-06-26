Gwyneth Paltrow's European vacation was a ''victory'' for a ''homebody'' like herself.

The 'Mortdecai' star took to Instagram to share a picture from the two-week adventure, where she admitted it was tough being away from home for so long.

Captioning the picture, she wrote: ''Two week trip complete #conildelafrontera #victorydanceofahomebody (sic)''

Through the last couple of weeks, Gwyneth shared pictures from her travels including photographs of her time in Cannes, St. Tropez and Villefranche-sur-Mer, and as she hung out with her ex-husband Chris Martin on a yacht in France's Côte d'Azur.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow recently confessed she is ''at a point'' in her life where she quite likes herself and feels blessed to be ''liberated from the chains'' of other people's perceptions about her.

Asked how she trusts her Goop audience to go along with what she says without making any judgements about the content, she said: ''They're not without judgement. When you're at the forefront of something that's new, people can get really reactive, 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?' Then, five years later, everyone's fine with it.

''So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point - which is helpful. Also, when someone doesn't like something you do, or doesn't share your interest in something, that doesn't have anything to do with you. One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgement about yourself about that very thing.

''If someone's like, 'You d**k, you have red hair!' and you've got brown hair, it doesn't bother you. It's a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people's perceptions of you. It's part of wellness, working at that. I've gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.''