Gwyneth Paltrow got married at her father's burial site within the grounds of her Hamptons home.
The 46-year-old actress was left devastated when her beloved dad Bruce Paltrow died suddenly in 2003 while they were in Italy celebrating the 'Iron Man' star's 30th birthday, and as the tragedy caused her to slide into ''the deepest depression'' around the anniversary of his passing, she decided to ''reframe'' the end of September by tying the knot with Brad Falcuk on a similar date last year.
Speaking on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Experts' podcast, she said: ''For years, I would go into kind of the deepest depression of all time around my birthday and then I thought, 'I've got to reframe this somehow. My father would not want this for me.'
''My birthday is September 27 and so this past September, I got married on the 29th of September. His ashes are buried under this beautiful tree at my house and we got married there -- right near my dad... kind of on my dad.''
Gwyneth - who has children Apple, 14, and 12-year-old Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin - admitted she still has a ''hard time'' dealing with her father's death, particularly when she's looking for advice relating to raising her kids.
She admitted: ''I still have a hard time with it. He was such an intentional father, and he was so observant and so deeply supportive and set us up to win all the time.
''And now I have a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son and I'm like, 'F**k, I need to call my dad. I need to talk to my dad.'
''And I don't have that person. I have incredible people in my life, but I don't have their grandfather, who was also the greatest father in the world.''
