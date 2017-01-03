Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about how she changed her lifestyle after her father Bruce was diagnosed with cancer.
The 'Mortdecai' star admits she took a different approach to her own health and wellbeing when her dad Bruce was struck down with the illness but quickly realised she didn't need to go ''really fanatical'' with her health.
She said: ''When my father was diagnosed, I started frantically throwing things out.
''I went through a really fanatical phase of being macrobiotic, and obviously it was motivated by pain. I think that was the hardest and most misguided part ... was the idea that I had to go all or nothing. But it's not about that.''
And Gwyneth insists others that want to improve their own wellbeing don't need to cut out alcohol, junk food and their other vices completely but just do things in moderation.
She added to People magazine: ''We wanted to create the ultimate little tome that explains the Goop clean lifestyle all in one place. People think, 'Ugh, if I do this, I have to throw everything away,' but it's really just about saying, 'I am willing to experiment in this area' and going easy on yourself. I drink alcohol and eat french fries. But I'm also motivated to make good changes that are sustainable, even if they're small, like remembering to drink more water.
''It can be one thing at a time. I just ordered a new standing desk like a complete nerd because there's so much research now about how carcinogenic sitting is. But, there are so many chemicals in mascara, so maybe it's buying a clean [formula]. Or, maybe it's removing fragrant laundry products that are full of chemicals.''
