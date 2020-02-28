Gwyneth Paltrow's ''least favourite performance'' was in 'Shallow Hal', which she has described as a ''disaster''.

The 47-year-old actress starred alongside Jack Black in the 2001 romantic comedy movie, in which she played obese woman Rosemary who is seen as a more slimmer version of herself by Black's character Hal Larson after he is hypnotised.

But Paltrow wasn't a big fan of her own acting in the motion picture, as was revealed in a video for Netflix in which she quizzed her assistant Kevin Keating about how well he knows her.

After asking him what her ''least favourite performance'' was, he replied: ''I would say it would be 'Shallow Hallow' (sic)''

Paltrow said: ''Exactly.''

He replied: ''I'm not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn't me.

''I wasn't there working for you.

''Not around for that.''

She started laughing, and then said: ''That was before your time.

''See what happened? Disaster''.

Paltrow wore a fat suit to portray Rosemary, and she previously admitted feeling ''humiliated'' when she walked through a hotel wearing the outfit and ''no one would make eye contact'' with her.

Speaking in 2001, she said: ''The first day I tried [the fat suit] on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby.

''It was so sad; it was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese.

''I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it.

''For some reason, the ... clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive.''