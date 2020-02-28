Gwyneth Paltrow says her 2001 romantic comedy movie 'Shallow Hal' was a ''disaster'', and she ranks the film as her ''least favourite performance''.
The 47-year-old actress starred alongside Jack Black in the 2001 romantic comedy movie, in which she played obese woman Rosemary who is seen as a more slimmer version of herself by Black's character Hal Larson after he is hypnotised.
But Paltrow wasn't a big fan of her own acting in the motion picture, as was revealed in a video for Netflix in which she quizzed her assistant Kevin Keating about how well he knows her.
After asking him what her ''least favourite performance'' was, he replied: ''I would say it would be 'Shallow Hallow' (sic)''
Paltrow said: ''Exactly.''
He replied: ''I'm not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn't me.
''I wasn't there working for you.
''Not around for that.''
She started laughing, and then said: ''That was before your time.
''See what happened? Disaster''.
Paltrow wore a fat suit to portray Rosemary, and she previously admitted feeling ''humiliated'' when she walked through a hotel wearing the outfit and ''no one would make eye contact'' with her.
Speaking in 2001, she said: ''The first day I tried [the fat suit] on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby.
''It was so sad; it was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese.
''I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it.
''For some reason, the ... clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive.''
