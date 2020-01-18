Gwyneth Paltrow relied on her husband Brad Falchuck to help her through her ''emotional'' MDMA trip.

The Goop founder took the drug - which is also known as ecstasy - whilst on vacation in Mexico with Brad before they tied the knot, and has said she found the experience deeply moving, and is glad she had her ''profoundly wise'' beau on hand to support her.

She said: ''I never thought of MDMA as a psychedelic and when I took it, I didn't hallucinate. It wasn't a rave, it was actually very, very emotional and I was with my then-boyfriend, who's now my husband, and he's a very empathetic, very profoundly wise person and he was able to help me through it.''

And Gwyneth is thinking of using the drug for ''therapy'' purposes.

She added in the first episode of her new Netflix series 'The Goop Lab': ''It does make me think there's so much to unearth if I did it [for therapy purposes].''

The 47-year-old actress has been expanding her lifestyle brand Goop, and recently released a $75 candle, which she cheekily named 'This Smells Like My Vagina', on her online Goop shop.

Gwyneth revealed that the geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar scented candle originally started as a joke, but evolved into a ''gorgeous'' yet ''unexpected scent''.

The product's description read: ''This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP - the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' - but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle - we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.''