Gwyneth Paltrow felt ''so awake'' after moving to London.

The 'Goop' founder moved to the British capital in 2003 after marrying Coldplay's Chris Martin and she has revealed how the big move put her in a constant ''observational state''.

Speaking at her first UK Goop festival over the weekend, she said: ''One of the most important parts of living here was the experience of living in a foreign place for a very long time and establishing a life here but it made me really see [things] which other people might think are mundane in such a new way and I felt so awake because of it. I found myself constantly being in that observational state and asking a lot of questions, and I think that's a big part of the reason why Goop was born here in London - out of that kind of consciousness of being so curious ... and displaced.''

Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously confessed she ''loves'' being in her 40s and she no longer worries what other people think of her.

She said: ''I am no longer in my 20s and 30s, I am 46 and I love being in my 40s. I think there is this incredible freedom that comes with a woman in her 40s and understanding that this is who I am and I've stopped worrying so much about what people think of me ... I have two incredible children who give me a full run for my money every day. I have this incredible company, I love my role and I love my team. I love the challenges that come with it. I wake up every day [and] my days are very challenging but I feel like I have a lot of agency and I feel so thrilled by all of the challenges and so excited.''