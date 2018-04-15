Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk celebrated their engagement over the weekend with a star-studded bash at the Los Angeles Theatre.
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her engagement over the weekend.
The 'Mortdecai' actress and her husband to be Brad Falchuk marked their upcoming nuptials with a star-studded bash at the Los Angeles Theatre.
There were many celebrity attendees including Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and James Corden. Liv Tyler, Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg were also in attendance, E! News reports.
Gwyneth and Brad confirmed their engagement in a sweet message earlier this year.
The couple said in a joint statement: ''We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.''
And Gwyneth doesn't imagine she'll have a ''big'' wedding with Brad.
She said: ''I think I'm [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that. I gotta dial it back ... It's a life-long project. I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy. I always say, I'm a good sister. I'm a good daughter. I'm a good girlfriend. I'm a good mother. That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work ... I just am trying to towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I'm really lucky that I found a partner that's patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...