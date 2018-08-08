Gwyneth Paltrow spends $600 on her evening skincare regime.

The 45-year-old actress - who has children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin - largely uses products from her own brand Goop, along with some other high-end favourites to keep her complexion clear and glowing.

The 'Iron Man' star went bare-faced with wet hair in a video for Harper's Bazaar's online series 'Go To Bed With Me' to talk through her beauty routine, which starts with dry body brushing to exfoliate and improve circulation, and for which she uses the good Body G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush, which retails at $20.

She then steps into the shower to use Goop's G.Tox Hilalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo and the range's Detox Salt Scrub - which retail at $42 and $40 respectively - and then treats herself to their Exfoliating Instant Facial, rinsing off the acid-based mask with warm water and a cotton cloth.

She said of the $125 treatment: ''This is, to me, is like a professional facial in a jar.

''On the jar it says to use it three times a week but I use it every night.

''What I like so much when you get a professional facial is that there are always a couple of kinds of exfoliation.

''So we developed this instant facial to have an acid tingly exfoliation and then also a manual exfoliation.''

To combat her dry skin, Gwyneth uses Vintner's Daughter botanical serum, which costs a huge $185 for a bottle, but the 'Shallow Hal' star thinks it's worth its hefty price tag.

She said: ''At night time I always love to use Vitner's Daughter. I love it, my skin tends to be on the drier side.

''It's not only an oil-based serum. April, the woman who makes it, says it's full of all sorts of fantastic things--it really heals skin.''

Gwyneth believes it is ''very important'' to use eye cream, favouring a $140 jar from Dr. Barbara Sturm but she only uses night cream in cooler weather.

She explained: ''In the summer I tend to use less night cream, because we are on the East coast and it has a nice humidity in the air. But if I'm in California or in the wintertime, I use a nice night cream.''

The Oscar-winning actress ends her routine with Love + Sage's Mint Condition Lip Balm, which retails at a relatively low-priced $12.