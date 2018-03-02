Gwyneth Paltrow has wished her ''brother'' Chris Martin a happy birthday on social media.

The 45-year-old actress was married to the Coldplay frontman from 2003 until their ''conscious uncoupling'' in 2014 and divorce in 2016, but Gwyneth now considers the singer - with whom she has daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11 - to be like a sibling to her.

In a post on Instagram on Friday (02.03.18) to mark Chris' 41st birthday, the 'Avengers: Infinity War' actress uploaded a snap of their family and wrote: ''Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two. (sic)''

Gwyneth is now engaged to 'Glee' co-creator Brad Falchuck, whom she has been dating since 2014, and Chris is dating 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress Dakota Johnson.

It isn't the first time the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress has branded Chris as her ''brother'' either, as she previously admitted that whilst their divorce was ''painful'', she is still very ''familial'' with the 'Something Just Like This' singer.

She said: ''He's really like my brother, we're very familial.

''It's nice, it's great ... Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard. We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible.''

And Gwyneth admitted she and Chris were determined to ''maintain the family'', even when they weren't together anymore, so she's happy they achieved their goal.

She added: ''We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren't a couple that was kind of the goal so that's what we've tried to do.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously expressed her joy at her engagement to 'American Horror Story' creator Brad, 46, because she believes he is the man she was ''meant to be with''.

She said: ''Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be.

''I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.''