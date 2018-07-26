Gwyneth Paltrow claims she had a ''classic abusive relationship'' with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.
The 45-year-old actress previously claimed she had been sexually harassed by the movie mogul - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women - but now says his alleged ''proposition'' was ''the least of it'' in terms of their working relationship.
Speaking to New York Times magazine, she said: ''The one time that Harvey propositioned me was really almost the least of it in terms of how onerous that relationship was, and it was very quid pro quo and punitive, and I always felt like I was on thin ice, and he could be truly horrible and mean and then be incredibly generous. It was kind of like a classic abusive relationship.''
In a report by the same publication in October last year, the 'Iron Man' actress claimed Weinstein had sexually harassed her in a hotel room after the movie mogul hired her for the lead role in 'Emma' when she was 22.
The Goop founder - who is engaged to producer Brad Falchuk and has children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin - previously detailed how Weinstein warned her not to tell anyone what had happened between them.
She said: ''I thought he was going to fire me. It was brutal ... I was expected to keep the secret.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently said the ''veil of shame'' in Hollywood has been lifted thanks to the people who have spoken out against executives such as Weinstein.
She said: ''There's a veil of shame that's been lifted off this whole thing. There's this amazing feeling of knit-togetherness in the female community. Many women don't have anything to leverage to protect themselves. That's why it felt so urgent and upsetting and I felt naïve for not having gone through the mental exercise of postulating what the version was for a single woman trying to make ends meet.''
