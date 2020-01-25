Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk had an ''emotional'' MDMA experience in Mexico prior to getting married.

The 47-year-old actress and Brad, 48 - who tied the knot in 2018 - took the drug when they were together in Mexico while they were dating.

Speaking on the pilot episode of her Netflix reality show 'The Goop Lab', Gwyneth recalled: ''I never thought of MDMA as a psychedelic and when I took it I didn't hallucinate. Like, it wasn't a rave.

''You know, it was actually very, very emotional and I was with my then-boyfriend who's now my husband, and he's a very empathetic, very profoundly wise person and he was able to sort of help me through it.''

Meanwhile, Brad recently confessed he ''can't believe'' he's married to Gwyneth.

The 'Glee' co-creator is full of praise for his wife, admitting he is completely ''struck by'' his other half's ''real'' persona behind her public one.

He shared: ''She's stunning and she's charming and she's completely disarming.

''We had similar enough backgrounds - a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer - and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship ... There's a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is.

''And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that's the one that I keep getting struck by and can't believe I'm married to.

''All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world. It's like, well, when that's your wife, how do you not have the same approach?''