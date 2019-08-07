Gwyneth Paltrow ''pushed'' her ex-husband Chris Martin to reunite with Dakota Johnson.

The Coldplay frontman is believed to have rekindled his romance with the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress following their split in June after 20 months of dating, and sources have now said it was actually Gwyneth - with whom Chris has daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 12 - who urged him to give their relationship another try.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it. Gwyneth is happy is Chris is happy, she only wants the best for him.''

The 46-year-old actress - who is now married to Brad Falchuk - and the 42-year-old musician have remained close friends since their divorce in 2016, and are supportive of one another's new romances, with Chris even joining Gwyneth, their children, and her new spouse on a family vacation for her and Brad's honeymoon.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported the 'Yellow' hitmaker and Dakota, 29, reconciled for a romantic break in The Hamptons, New York, where it's believed they rekindled their romance.

An insider said: ''Chris and Dakota have almost two years of history but they started to drift apart earlier this year.

''He was clear with the people around him that it was over, but things change and they have been drawn back together.

''Chris had a fun couple of months, including his trip back to the UK for Glastonbury, where he really enjoyed himself.

''But they both started to really miss each other and now they are giving things another go.''

The pair have been spotted having fun in the sea, enjoying a family day out with the Chris' son Moses, and they are also said to have attended a Rolling Stones show recently.