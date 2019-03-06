Gwyneth Paltrow thinks ''psychedelic'' drugs are the future.

The 46-year-old actress and businesswoman has often insisted that she's ahead of the times when it comes to trends, after claiming she made yoga popular when she launched her website and lifestyle empire Goop in 2008, and pioneered the gluten-free diet movement with her cookbook in 2015.

And when asked what she thinks the next big thing to enter the mainstream will be, the 'Iron Man' star claimed ''psychedelics'' will become more widely used to battle ''mental health and addiction''.

She said: ''I think how psychedelics affect health and mental health and addiction will come more into the mainstream.

''I mean there's undeniably some link between being in that state and being connected to some other universal cosmic something.''

Despite her claims, Gwyneth insists the pending trend isn't something she's tried herself.

Speaking to the New York Times, she added: ''I've never done it. I'm terrified.''

Gwyneth's comments come after she claimed last year to have popularised yoga, after a woman at a class she attended asked her if she'd ever tried the physical, mental, and spiritual exercise programme.

She said: ''Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in LA recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, 'Have you ever done yoga before?' And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, '[She has] this job because I've done yoga before.'''

The 'Shakespeare in Love' actress claims she was met with criticism when she first spoke about yoga on the Goop website, and says people thought she was a ''crackpot'' for indulging in the practice.

She added: ''That was the beginning of people thinking I was a crackpot. Like, 'What do you mean food can affect your health, you f***ing psycho?' I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, 'What is yoga? She's a witch. She's a freak.'''