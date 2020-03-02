Gwyneth Paltrow has praised her husband, Brad Falchuk, for being a ''man of infinite kindness''.
The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to wish Brad Falchuk - who she married in September 2018 - a happy birthday on Sunday (01.03.20) and she vowed to continue to love him more every day.
Alongside a photo of Brad in a forested valley, she wrote: ''@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love.
''Of true rationality and patience. I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others.
''I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love.''
Brad recently confessed he ''can't believe'' he's married to the Goop founder - who has children Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin - because she is such an ''amazing'' person.
He said: ''She's stunning and she's charming and she's completely disarming.
''We had similar enough backgrounds - a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer - and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship ... There's a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is.
''And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that's the one that I keep getting struck by and can't believe I'm married to.
''All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world. It's like, well, when that's your wife, how do you not have the same approach?''
