Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated International Women's Day (08.03.19) with her current and former mother-in-laws.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to praise all the fellow women in her life, with a special shoutout dedicated to her current mother-in-law Nancy - who is the mother of Gwyneth's husband Brad Falchuck - and her first mother-in-law Alison, whose son is the 'Iron Man' star's ex-husband Chris Martin.

Posting a picture of herself with the Alison and Nancy, Gwyneth - who has Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with Chris - wrote: ''The beauty on my left is my mother in law, #nancyfalchuk. The beauty on my right is my first mother in law #alisonmartin. On international women's day, I want to express my gratitude for all of the women in my life. I love the women in my life! You are nurturers, powerhouses, brainiacs, sisters, comedians all in one. When we are sisters to each other, miracles happen. (sic)''

Gwyneth has kept in close contact with Coldplay frontman Chris in the wake of their 2016 divorce for the sake of their children, and remains close with his family too.

Earlier this week, the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress even attended Chris' 42nd birthday party at his Malibu mansion, where she was joined by the likes of Chris' girlfriend Dakota Johnson and her mother Melanie Griffith, as well as Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

The Goop founder - who married producer Brad last year - took to Instagram to share a selfie with the 'Yellow' hitmaker with standing by a door with the number 42 painted on it, and gushed that ''we love you so much''.

She captioned the sweet post: ''Happy Birthday CAJM.

''This is a special one. We love you so much. #42.''