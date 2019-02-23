Gwyneth Paltrow says Drew Barrymore ''fills her with joy and inspiration''.

The 'Goop' founder had a sweet message for the 'Miss You Already' star as she marked her 44th birthday on Friday (22.02.19) and praised her ''deep loyalty''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''The angel all in white ... it's her birthday!!!!!!! @drewbarrymore we love you dearly. Your immense brain, the way you so perfectly articulate your unique thoughts, your propensity for giant underpants and the deep love and loyalty you have for your friends and daughters fill us with joy and inspiration!! (sic)''

And Drew will only know too well the pressure on actresses as they age but she previously insisted she refuses to have plastic surgery because she doesn't want to ''mess up'' her face.

Drew said: ''I have an extremely addictive personality. I've never done heroin and I don't want to get plastic surgery because I feel like they're both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either, I'm going to be dead really soon. Not messing with my face or chasing some unnatural beauty is a standard I live by. I have dark circles under my eyes.

''I was at my dermatologist's recently who said to me, 'Can I shoot some Juvederm up there? It will raise the skin and it won't be so sunken, which is causing the darkness to look worse, because it's lower than the natural light that is hitting it.' And I went: 'No, but I'm gonna go home and start highlighting under my eyes, so thank you for the tip!''