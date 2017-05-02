Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow performed a U-turn on an earlier promise by attending the Met Gala in New York City.
Gwyneth Paltrow backtracked on an earlier promise by attending the Met Gala in New York City on Monday (01.05.17).
The award-winning actress had previously pledged never to return for the annual fundraising event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, saying it was ''so un-fun'' - but Gwyneth returned to the red carpet for the bash last night, wearing a one-shoulder Calvin Klein dress for the occasion.
Gwyneth's appearance at the event marked a dramatic change of heart from the actress, who previously slammed the Anna Wintour-hosted event.
Speaking in 2013, she said: ''I'm never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.''
She later told an Australian radio station that the event - which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute - ''sucked'' and wasn't remotely like what most people suspected.
The Hollywood star explained: ''It seems like it's the best thing in the world, you always think, 'Oh my god, it's gonna be so glamorous and amazing, and you're going to see all these people. And then you get there, and it's so hot, and it's so crowded, and everyone's pushing you.''
Gwyneth, 44, also said that she and the other guests were simply too old to conform to the gala's punk theme in 2013.
She said: ''I think we're all a bit old to dress up punk. I just went as kind of normal.''
Despite this, Gwyneth's lifestyle and wellness website Goop recently agreed a multi-platform partnership with Condé Nast, which owns titles like Vogue, where Anna Wintour is the Editor.
And Anna previously said: ''I've long known Gwyneth to have wonderful taste and vision - but with Goop she has built something remarkable, a thoroughly modern take on how we live today.
''Goop and Conde Nast are natural partners and I'm excited she's bringing her point of view to the company. We all look forward to working with her and her team.''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
