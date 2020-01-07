Gwyneth Paltrow is on good terms with all her past loves.

The Goop CEO - who is married to Brad Falchuck - has previously been married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, as well as having romances with stars including Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

And Gwyneth has insisted she has no ''bad blood'' with any of her former lovers, and would even consider her high school boyfriend to be her ''best friend''.

She said: ''One of them is still one of my best friends - one from high school, Tony Woods. And I'm friendly with Brad Pitt. I don't have any really bad blood.''

The 'Politician' star, 47, is even friendly with her exes' new loves, as she gushed over Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson, whom he has been linked to since October 2017.

Gwyneth - who has Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with Chris - ''loves'' the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star, and has been spotted spending time with Dakota, as well as Chris and Brad, several times.

She added to the February issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign - what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that.''

Meanwhile, a source previously said it was ''very important'' for Gwyneth to ''be on good terms'' with Dakota.

They explained: ''It's very important to her to be on good terms with Chris' girlfriend. She's not at all threatened by Dakota and loves that Chris is happy - she's very secure about sex and relationships and is not competitive in that way.''