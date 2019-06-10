Gwyneth Paltrow's friends admire the fact she and husband Brad Falchuk don't live together full time and her intimacy teacher thinks it is good for their relationship.
Gwyneth Paltrow's ''intimacy teacher'' backs her decision not to live with her husband Brad Falchuk full time.
The 'Iron Man' actress married producer Brad Falchuk - who has teenagers Brody and Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik - last September but he currently only spends four nights a week at her home and the rest of the time with his kids at his own house.
And Gwyneth claims her intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm believes the situation gives ''polarity'' to their relationship and keeps it fresh, while her pals are envious of the living arrangement.
She said: ''Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing.''
Shortly after she and Brad got married, the couple went on honeymoon to the Maldives - and not only were they joined by the producers two kids and Gwyneth's children Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, but the Goop founder's ex-husband, Chris Martin, came along too and the 46-year-old actress thinks that was a reasonable decision.
She told the Sunday Times Style magazine: ''Well, of course. Chris is family and Brad and he, they're like, totally friends.''
The Coldplay frontman is in a relationship with Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth has given her seal of approval to the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star.
She said: ''I adore her. She's a fantastic woman.''
The 'Contagion' actress admitted pulling together a blended family isn't easy and her stepson in particular found things difficult at first.
She said: ''I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you're not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.
''My stepson, for example, he had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together. I'm not his mother, he's not my son, but he knows he is very special to me.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...