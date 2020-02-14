Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her 15-year-old daughter finds her ''mortifying''.
The Goop founder has confessed her 15-year-old daughter Apple is so embarrassed of her if she does anything in public, no matter how normal.
She said: ''My daughter finds me mortifying. If I do anything in public, past just not talking and standing still, she's like, 'Oh my God stop!'''
The 47-year-old actress - who also has 13-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin - also revealed she felt like she had ''failed as a mother'' when she made her daughter cry when she was teaching her to drive.
Speaking to John Legend, who was standing in as host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''She's a really good driver. I try to be calm and ... the first time I failed as a mother, because she went through a red light and I kind of yelled at her.
''Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad. So then I was like, 'OK, you know what, I'm just gonna be chill,' and now she's an amazing driver and I think I've learned from my mistakes.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously confessed she upset her daughter when she posted a photo of the teenager on Instagram.
The 'Iron Man' actress was fuming at her mom and told her: ''Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.''
But the actress couldn't see the problem because most of her daughter's face was covered by her ski helmet and sunglasses.
She replied to her: ''You can't even see your face!''
