Gwyneth Paltrow says she has messed up ''so many relationships'' because it is where she is at her ''most vulnerable''.
Gwyneth Paltrow has messed up ''so many relationships''.
The 'Iron Man' star - who was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 13 years and is now dating television producer Brad Falchuk - has confessed she has ''f***ed up'' so many romances because it's where she is at her ''most vulnerable''.
She said: ''I've f***ed up so many relationships. I'm actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and f***ed up in the romantic slice of the pie.''
And the 44-year-old actress - who has 13-year-old daughter Apple and Moses, 11, with Chris - thinks having a ''quality'' relationship is key to being a ''successful person''.
Speaking on the Girlboss podcast, she added: ''It's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship ... I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person. So, if you don't have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it's really hard to claim success.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously revealed she is ''at a point'' where she quite likes herself.
She said: ''So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point - which is helpful. Also, when someone doesn't like something you do, or doesn't share your interest in something, that doesn't have anything to do with you. One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgement about yourself about that very thing.
''If someone's like, 'You d**k, you have red hair!' and you've got brown hair, it doesn't bother you. It's a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people's perceptions of you. It's part of wellness, working at that. I've gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
