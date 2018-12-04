Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop has launched an x-rated ''sex kit'' worth more than £3,000.
Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a £3,000 ''dirty weekend sex kit''.
The 46-year-old star has put together a racy collection of x-rated items on her lifestyle brand Goop with a range of items from a £64 massage oil to a 24-carat gold sex toy costing £2,730
The website says the products - worth a total of £3,341 - are a must-have, adding: ''These five clean, nontoxic essentials are virtually guaranteed to ignite and/or reenergise sexual vibes.''
The new collection follows Goop's announcement it was releasing a ''size inclusive'' clothing line in collaboration with Universal Standard.
Starting from a UK size 02, it ranges to a size 44 - the largest female dress size offered in the UK.
The essentials range will feature five pieces including a dress, jumpsuit, peacoat and tuxedo jacket with matching trousers and prices start at £187 to £327 and this is the first time Goop has provided sizes over a size 12.
The 'Iron Man' star has revealed the aim of the line is to ''push the conversation'' regarding body positivity into ''the mainstream'' and to focus on helping women ''make choices that make them feel good''.
She said: ''Goop is a wellness site with self-care at its core. Our focus is helping women make choices that make them feel good and eliminate shame in their lives, whether that's linked to sexual health, age, or stress.
''I believe we're stronger if all archetypes are included, and we're all able to be seen and lift each other up, which is why we partnered with Universal Standard to create this line of beautifully made pieces.
''We're excited to work with them in this new capacity, and hope this collaboration continues to push this conversation into the mainstream.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...