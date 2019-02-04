Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop has landed a new Netflix series.
The 'Iron Man' actress' lifestyle company Goop has signed a deal with the streaming service that will offer 30-minute episodes hosted by the 46-year-old star and chief content officer Elise Loehnen.
The show will feature experts, doctors and researchers and examine issues of spiritual and physical wellness including mental and sexual health, as well as other issues that interest the Goop audience about getting the most from their lives.
Elise told Variety of the deal: ''We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They're watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that.
''Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her. She's always looking for white space. Whether it's developing physical products or thinking of content.
''With this show, I think she's only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive.''
Goop has also signed an exclusive distribution deal with Delta Airlines for their podcast, which is also hosted by Gwyneth and Elise.
Eight episodes, including a one-on-one conversation between the 'Shakespeare in Love' star and Oprah Winfrey, will stream on 600 planes from later this month.
And that's not all as the company are also developing standalone podcasts with in-house beauty expert Jean Godfrey-June, a food show that will be hosted by an award-winning chef, and a Goop book club, which will incorporate reviews and author interviews.
However, as a result of the new ventures, Goop - which was founded in 2008 - are to pause production on their quarterly print magazine until after the Netflix series drops.
Later this year, the In Goop Health Wellness Summit will be staged in London for the first time, as well as returning to both Los Angeles and New York.
