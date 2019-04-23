Gwyneth Paltrow joked that she and her 'Iron Man' co-star Robert Downey Jr are the ''grandparents'' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Gwyneth Paltrow feels like ''the grandma'' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The 46-year-old actress - who has played the girlfriend of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Pepper Potts, in the movie series since the first 'Iron Man' movie back in 2008 - joked that she and her co-star 54-year-old co-star are the ''grandparents'' of the franchise and insisted she had ''no idea'' the MCU would go on for as long as it has.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the 'Avengers: Endgame' world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (22.04.19) she said: ''It's pretty cool, you know?
''I think when we did [the first] 'Iron Man', Marvel had no idea what it would be, and this level of success it would have, and all the other movies that would come out of it, so it's pretty cool.
''I mean yeah, we kind of feel like the parents or grandparents at this point, but it's pretty awesome.''
'Avengers: Endgame' is set to wrap up phase three of the MCU and see an end to 21 films and 11 franchises taking place over the course of a decade and Gwyneth explained that although she would ''always'' be willing to return to the MCU - she feels she's ''off to other Marvel pastures'' adding that ''they don't tell me anything''.
She quipped: ''I thought we were done? Look I would always [come back] if they needed me, but I think, you know, the movie is called Endgame.
''I feel like maybe we're off to other Marvel pastures, I don't really know, they don't tell me anything. And all the scripts are redacted and everything, so it's a very secret process.''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
