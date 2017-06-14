Award-winning star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she ''isn't sure'' about her future as an actress.
The Academy Award-winning star has recently been focusing her efforts on her much-discussed lifestyle company Goop, and Gwyneth has suggested she sees her long-term future in business rather than the movie industry.
She shared: ''I'm not sure how I'll feel about acting going forward. I'm doing just a teensy little bit here and there when I have time, but I am loving running my business.''
The 44-year-old beauty - who has children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - admitted she's relishing the challenge of building her own company.
As a result, Gwyneth has spent very little of her time in recent years on a film set.
She told 'Extra': ''You know, my life has been skewing far more heavily towards my business, and it has to right now that we have so much going on.
''We're growing so fast (at my company), and it's such an exciting time to be doing what I'm doing.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently revealed she has reached a point in her life where she quite likes herself.
The 'Mortdecai' star said she feels blessed to be ''liberated from the chains'' of other people's perceptions.
She shared: ''When you're at the forefront of something that's new, people can get really reactive, 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?' Then, five years later, everyone's fine with it.
''So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point - which is helpful. Also, when someone doesn't like something you do, or doesn't share your interest in something, that doesn't have anything to do with you. One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgement about yourself about that very thing.
''If someone's like, 'You d**k, you have red hair!' and you've got brown hair, it doesn't bother you. It's a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people's perceptions of you. It's part of wellness, working at that. I've gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.''
