Gwyneth Paltrow is ''the most embarrassing person'' to her daughter Apple, who has found her to be a ''mortifying'' parent over the past couple of years.
The 46-year-old actress has Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with her ex-husband Chris Martin, and says that over the past couple of years she's become a ''mortifying'' parent to her teenage daughter, who now finds everything she does embarrassing.
Gwyneth said: ''I am mortifying. Like I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden. It's been like a couple good years that I've been the most embarrassing person. If I do anything silly in public, the colour drains from her face. Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, god forbid. She's like, 'Mom!,' and I'm like, 'OK, sorry, got it.'''
Although she might be embarrassing to her daughter, the 'Iron Man' actress - who is now married to Brad Falchuck - is still cool in the eyes of her son, who is following in her footsteps when it comes to being interested in cooking.
She added in a teaser clip for Friday's (11.01.19) episode of 'The Rachel Ray Show': ''Moses loves to cook. He's my little foodie adventure pal. So we love to go out in LA and find some crazy dim sum place far away from where we live. And he loves to cook, he loves to be in the kitchen. He's just the sweetest ... He's a very open eater. Apple is less [of an open eater].''
This isn't the first time Gwyneth has spoken about embarrassing her kids, as she recently said she now loves to make her brood blush ''all the time''.
She said: ''We walked into a store the other day, and there was some really great song playing. And she just looked at me, and she was like, 'Don't even think about it.' I was like, 'Oooh, Apple,'' and she's like, 'Do not, Mom.'''
