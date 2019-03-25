Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is selling a $786 BDSM leather lingerie set.

The 46-year-old actress is no stranger to sparking controversy on her lifestyle website by previously advising readers to purchase a $15,000 24k gold vibrator and vaginal jade eggs, however, the star has now turned her attention to the world of BDSM and is selling a nude leather bra and knicker set ($786) alongside a black whip ($300), which promises to fulfil consumers ''fantasies''.

The lingerie set's product description reads: ''Handmade in England, this saddle leather bra is what BDSM fantasies are made of.

''O-ring details, racy demi cups for freeing the nipple, buckles to be undone, this piece--paired with the matching knickers--is prepped for full speed ahead. Layer an easy tee underneath for a more subtle statement.''

The 'Iron Man' star has previously admitted last month that she would be retiring from her role as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the release of 'Avengers: Endgame' this summer, and some fans have been asking her if this spells the end of her acting career.

However, Gwyneth has now insisted that whilst her ''full-time passion'' is now her lifestyle website Goop, she isn't giving up her Hollywood career completely.

She said: ''I've never said that I am quitting acting. What I say is Goop is my full-time passion, and being the founder and CEO of Goop is what I do all day every day, and occasionally when something is the right thing and it works out around my children and my Goop life, I'm able to participate.

''I think I'm just not focused on full-time acting right now.''

Meanwhile, the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress recently said she felt she was ''masquerading as an actor'', when asked if she sees herself ''as an actor who developed a career as a lifestyle entrepreneur, or a lifestyle entrepreneur who happened to have a career as an actor.''