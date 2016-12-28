Gwyneth Paltrow won't allow herself to get caught up in criticism of her wellness pursuits.
The Iron Man star has taken on fewer acting roles of late as she focuses on building her health and wellness empire, which includes her lifestyle website Goop and a new book about "clean beauty".
But while some of Gwyneth's wellbeing tricks and tips are often maligned in the media, she's happy to continue pushing the needle on health issues.
"I'm like, this is my role," the star told InStyle magazine. "I'm here to do this. A friend told me if you're a trailblazer, you're the first one through, and you get the cuts because you're hacking the path."
With the release of her beauty guide, titled Goop Clean Beauty, Gwyneth hopes to educate the next generation on how to emulate her healthy, mindful living lifestyle. Starting with her clean eating and sleeping habits, the book also tackles ageing, acne, and antioxidants, as well as her reasoning for avoiding hormone products.
"I mean, it's shocking to me that the government doesn't regulate this stuff...," sighed Gwyneth. "How many of my friends have had fertility issues? How many of my daughter's friends have had precocious puberty? Well, maybe that's because we are putting endocrine-disrupting hormones in everything."
And the 44-year-old insists she is more comfortable in her own skin now than she was in her 20s.
"When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn't expecting. It just happened," she smiled. "Suddenly I was like, 'Oh, this is fantastic: I don't care! I like myself, and I'm just going to live my life. I'm going to stop worrying and tearing myself down.'"
