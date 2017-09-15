Gwyneth Paltrow has tried marijuana and believes in the medical benefits of the drug.
Gwyneth Paltrow has tried marijuana.
The 44-year-old actress believes in the medical benefits of the drug and revealed that she has smoked it in the past.
Speaking in the debut issue of goop magazine, she said: ''What's really interesting to see, with all the legalisation of marijuana happening, is how there's evidence that it can be helpful in a medicinal sense for people. That it can really be an alternative pain management system, and, in some cases, helpful for depression.
''I think there is a lot of pushback against [medical marijuana], because I don't think we can monetize it with the same kind of margin you can with an anti-anxiety pill that you get from behind the counter. But it's incredible to see people who can't sleep, or people who have chronic pain, report really positive results, and it's a natural substance.''
And when interviewer Sarah Mesle said: ''Right. But here you're talking about people - people do this' - which is true. But, I'm curious ...,'' Gwyneth replied: ''Oh, I've tried it, and yes, I inhaled!''
She went on to add: ''That brand, hmbldt - apparently it's very tailored in terms of its balance. So, there's one that's for arousal, there's one that's for calm, there's one that's for pain relief, there's one for sleep. And you don't, like when you were a teenager, smoke pot and get blazed out of your mind.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth - who has previously recommended vaginal steaming and earthing therapy to her goop readers - admitted there is one alternative therapy that even she will not try.
She said: ''My friend Miranda Kerr, she's amazing, she's a beacon of wellness information. She's turned me on to so much stuff. She has done leech therapy, and I don't want to do that. I really don't think I could do that! Because of the live creature thing!''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...
Nick Fury is the director of S.H.I.E.L.D, a law enforcement and espionage agency that deals...