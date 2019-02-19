Gwyneth Paltrow's husband sees her as his ''muse''.

The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with Brad Falchuk in September, and she has revealed her husband made reference to her Oscar-winning performance as Shakespeare's muse in 'Shakespeare in Love' in his vows, as he dubbed her as his own muse.

Speaking to Variety in honour of the movie turning 20 years old this year, Gwyneth said: ''I hope this isn't too personal. But in my husband's wedding vows, he actually said it's no coincidence that I played this muse [character Viola de Lesseps], because that's who I am to him, and his perception is that's who I am in real life. It was really sweet.''

The 'Iron Man' actress and the producer spent their honeymoon in the Maldives, but rather than sticking to the traditional romantic vacation, they invited Gwyneth's ex-husband Chris Martin and the two children she has with him, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Describing it as a ''very modern honeymoon'', Gwyneth said: ''We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas.

''So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon.''

The former couple - who went their separate ways in 2014, after 10 years of marriage - also had a ''modern'' Thanksgiving with the children, Gwyneth's new husband and Chris' girlfriend and 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota Johnson, 29.

A source said: ''They're a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together.''