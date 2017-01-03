The death of the Iron Man star's filmmaker father Bruce in 2002 kicked off a painful period for the actress as she tried to handle her grief while focusing on her own health.

"When my father was diagnosed (with throat cancer), I started frantically throwing things out," she tells People. "I went through a really fanatical phase of being macrobiotic, and obviously it was motivated by pain."

In time the Oscar winner understood her own motivation and then rethought it.

"I think that was the hardest and most misguided part… the idea that I had to go all or nothing. But it's not about that," she adds.

Eventually she found balance, and, in 2008, the actress founded Goop, one of the original celebrity health and lifestyle blogs that has since become a successful brand. Gwyneth is sharing her health secrets with fans in a new wellness book, titled Goop Clean Beauty.

And the 44-year-old mum-of-two is keen to encourage readers to start with one small change at a time.

“People think, ‘Ugh, if I do this, I have to throw everything away', but it’s really just about saying, 'I am willing to experiment in this area', and going easy on yourself," she explains.

"I drink alcohol and eat french fries. But I’m also motivated to make good changes that are sustainable, even if they’re small, like remembering to drink more water. It can be one thing at a time."

Gwyneth is also famous for trying out new trends - from vaginal steaming to infrared saunas. But her latest obsession is a little more practical: "I just ordered a new standing desk, like a complete nerd because there’s so much research now about how carcinogenic sitting is," she notes. "But, there are so many chemicals in mascara, so maybe it’s buying a clean (formula). Or, maybe it’s removing fragrant laundry products that are full of chemicals."